REFILE-Japan August housing starts +8.8 pct yr/yr -govt
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Japan August housing starts +8.8 pct yr/yr -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 8.8
percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on
Monday, compared to economists' median estimate for a 12.7
percent annual gain, as a buying rush ahead of a planned sales
tax hike next April boosted orders.
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies in August
rose 21.4 percent from a year earlier, data by the Ministry of
Land, Infrastructure and Transport showed.
    To view the full tables, click on the ministry's website

