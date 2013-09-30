REFILE-Japan August housing starts +8.8 pct yr/yr -govt

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 8.8 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, compared to economists' median estimate for a 12.7 percent annual gain, as a buying rush ahead of a planned sales tax hike next April boosted orders. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in August rose 21.4 percent from a year earlier, data by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport showed. To view the full tables, click on the ministry's website