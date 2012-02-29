FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan housing starts fall 1.1 pct yr/yr
February 29, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Jan housing starts fall 1.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan fell
1.1 percent in January from a year earlier, down for a fifth
straight month, hurt by uncertainty over the economic outlook
and a sluggish recovery in workers' income.	
    The fall compared with a median estimate for a 3.5 percent
annual decline and followed a 7.3 percent drop in the year to
December.	
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies in
January rose 24.6 percent from a year earlier. 	
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: 
 here	
	
 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

