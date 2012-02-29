Japan Jan housing starts fall 1.1 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan fell 1.1 percent in January from a year earlier, down for a fifth straight month, hurt by uncertainty over the economic outlook and a sluggish recovery in workers' income. The fall compared with a median estimate for a 3.5 percent annual decline and followed a 7.3 percent drop in the year to December. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in January rose 24.6 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)