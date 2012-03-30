FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Feb housing starts rise for 1st time in 6 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 7.5
percent in February from a year earlier, the first rise in six
months, indicating rebuilding efforts after the earthquake and
tsunami in March last year could be helping the construction
industry. 	
    The climb compared with a median estimate for a 1.6 percent
annual decline.	
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies in
February fell 1 .8 percent from a year earlier, however.
 	
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:

