Japan March housing starts rise 5.0 pct yr/yr
April 27, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan March housing starts rise 5.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 5.0
percent in March from a year earlier, posting a second straight
month of increase, government data showed on Friday, helped in
part by rebuilding efforts in the northeast region battered by
last year's earthquake and tsunami. 	
    The rise compared with economists' median forecast for an
8.1 percent annual increase.	
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: 
 here	
	
 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

