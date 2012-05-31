FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April housing starts up 10.3 pct yr/yr -govt
May 31, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan April housing starts up 10.3 pct yr/yr -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 10.3 percent in April from a year
earlier, rising for the third straight month, data from the land ministry showed on Thursday,
partly helped by construction work in quake-hit areas. 	
    It was the biggest rise since August last year, when orders rose 14 percent.	
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies in April rose 16.2 percent from a year
earlier. 	
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure
and Transport:

