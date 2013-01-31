Japan Dec housing starts rise 10 pct year/year - govt

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 10.0 percent in December from a year earlier, increasing for the fourth straight month, land ministry data showed on Thursday, helped by a rush in demand before an expected rise in the sales tax. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in December rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)