Japan Dec housing starts rise 10 pct year/year - govt
January 31, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

Japan Dec housing starts rise 10 pct year/year - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 10.0
percent in December from a year earlier, increasing for the
fourth straight month, land ministry data showed on Thursday,
helped by a rush in demand before an expected rise in the sales
tax.
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies in
December rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier. 
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: 
    here

 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

