Japan Oct housing starts rise 7.1 pct yr/yr -govt

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 7.1 percent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, in a sign that a housing boom before a sales tax hike is slowing from the previous month. The reading compared with a median estimate for a 4.3 percent annual increase projected by economists in a Reuters poll and follows a 19.4 percent increase in the year to September, land ministry data showed. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in October rose 61.1 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here For background on this data, please view this PREVIEW story (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)