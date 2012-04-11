FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan machinery orders show surprise rise as capex recovers
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan machinery orders show surprise rise as capex recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Feb machinery orders up 4.8 mth/mth vs forecast -0.8 pct
    * March bank lending up 0.8 yr/yr vs 0.6 pct rise in Feb
    * Reconstruction demand likely to support capital spending
    * Economic recovery on track, yen rise poses risk

    By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara	
    TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose in February in a sign that capital expenditure
is likely to steadily increase as the country rebuilds its
earthquake-battered northeast coast.	
    Core machinery orders, which help gauge the strength of
capital spending, rose 4.8 percent in February from the previous
month, beating the median forecast for a 0.8 percent decline.	
    The government upgraded its assessment on machinery orders,
saying they were increasing moderately, compared with last
month's view that they were moving sideways.	
    "Corporate capital spending is apparently starting to get a
boost from reconstruction-related demand. While exports remain
stagnant, resilience in capital spending as well as in consumer
spending is positive for the economy's recovery," said Takeshi
Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.	
    Despite the emerging bright signs, however, analysts said
the Bank of Japan is likely to remain under pressure to ease
policy after it stood pat on Tuesday, given the yen's renewed
strength and expectations that consumer price growth will remain
short of its new inflation goal.	
    	
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders rose 8.9 percent
in February, Cabinet Office data showed, more than the median
estimate for a 3.1 percent annual increase. 	
    Japan's bank lending rose 0.8 percent in March from a year
earlier, following a 0.6 percent increase in the year to
February, separate data from the Bank of Japan showed.	
    Although the BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday, the
move had been expected ahead of a more thorough assessment of
the economy at another policy-meeting on April 27, when it may
take further steps to help meet its new inflation target and
boost economic activity. 	
    The world's third-largest economy is expected to grow 1.9
percent in the current fiscal year to next March as rebuilding
continues in the northeast, which was devastated by last year's
record earthquake, and as worries recede about the euro zone
debt crisis.

