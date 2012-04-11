FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Japan machinery orders show surprise rise but risks loom
April 11, 2012 / 4:22 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Japan machinery orders show surprise rise but risks loom

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Feb machinery orders up 4.8 pct m/m vs forecast -0.8 pct
    * March bank lending up 0.8 yr/yr vs 0.6 pct rise in Feb
    * Reconstruction demand likely to support capital spending
    * Economic recovery on track, yen rise poses risk

    By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara	
    TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose unexpectedly in February, reinforcing expectations that
rebuilding in the earthquake-battered northeast will bolster
corporate spending and economic recovery although risks loom
from a resurgent yen and wobbly overseas economies.	
    Despite the positive surprise from the volatile data,
analysts said the Bank of Japan was likely to remain under
pressure to ease policy after it stood pat on Tuesday,
especially given expectations that consumer price growth will
remain short of its new inflation goal.	
    Core machinery orders, considered a leading indicator for
capital spending, rose 4.8 percent in February from the previous
month, beating the median forecast for a 0.8 percent decline.	
    The government upgraded its assessment on machinery orders
for the first time in eight months, saying they were increasing
moderately, compared with the previous view that they were
moving sideways.	
    "Corporate capital spending is apparently starting to get a
boost from reconstruction-related demand," said Takeshi Minami,
chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.	
    "While exports remain stagnant, resilience in capital
spending as well as in consumer spending is positive for the
economy's recovery."	
    	
    	
    RESURGENT YEN	
    The recently resurgent yen poses a risk to that recovery,
however, as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields underscored
worries about the health of the euro zone and global growth,
sending investors once more into safe-haven currencies.	
    The yen hovered around 80.70 to the dollar on
Wednesday, close to this week's one-month high and strengthening
considerably from last month's 11 month-low of 84.187,
rekindling worries over declining exporter profits and an exodus
of Japanese manufacturers to overseas production sites. 	
    "The yen's renewed strength indicates that the global
economy has not yet stabilised, so Japan's economy may not enjoy
a strong recovery," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance.	
    "If the yen climbs past 80 to the dollar, it raises the
possibility of further easing by the Bank of Japan later this
month."	
    Although the BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday,
markets are already factoring in monetary easing at its next
meeting on April 27, when its revised long-term forecasts should
show that a sustained end to deflation is a long way
off. 	
    The world's third-largest economy is expected to grow 1.9
percent in the fiscal year that began in April as rebuilding in
the northeast gathers steam, but the BOJ is focused on price
growth and eradicating the persistent deflation that has kept
the economy fragile for much of the last decade. 	
    Wednesday's data also showed that, compared with a year
earlier, orders rose 8.9 percent in February, exceeding the
median forecast for a 3.1 percent annual increase. 	
    Orders from manufacturers rose 16.0 percent from the
previous month, boosted by demand related to the shipbuilding
and chemical sectors, while non-manufacturers' orders gained 2.3
percent as smartphones fuelled orders for telecommunications
equipment, a Cabinet Office official said.	
    Japan's bank lending rose 0.8 percent in March from a year
earlier, following a 0.6 percent increase in the year to
February, separate data from the Bank of Japan showed.	
    The increase reflected growing demand for funds related to
reconstruction after last year's earthquake, as wellas funding
needs related to corporate M&A, a BOJ official said in a
briefing.

