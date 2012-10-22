UPDATE 1-Japan exports tumble, China row hits manufacturing mood

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s exports tumbled more than expected in the year to September, while manufacturers’ mood hit its lowest since early 2010 in a sign a row with China is further hurting the export-reliant economy grappling with the global slowdown.

The latest data reinforce concerns that the world’s third largest economy may slide back into recession as sales to China and Europe sag and demand at home led by rebuilding from last year’s earthquake loses momentum.

They also pile more pressure on the Bank of Japan to stimulate the economy, which is likely cut its economic forecasts and may debate further easing its policy on Oct. 30, according to sources familiar with its thinking.

Exports fell 10.3 percent in the year to September, against a 9.6 percent drop expected by economists, down for four months in a row, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

Separately, Japanese manufacturers’ sentiment hit its lowest since January 2010 and is expected to stay negative in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed, with many firms citing anti-Japanese sentiment in China as a negative factor.

Adding to concerns about China’s slowdown, Sino-Japanese ties have deteriorated sharply since last month when a row over disputed islands led to violent anti-Japanese protests across China and badly hurt trade.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told his cabinet last week to prepare a fresh stimulus package by next month, but the plan’s limited scope and lack of detail failed to impress markets.

“The pace of decline in exports is picking up, and the numbers look weak ... we see that car exports are falling, and this reflects the diplomatic problems between China and Japan,” said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities In Tokyo.

“The pace of decline in exports could slow from here on, but it’s difficult to tell as there is a lot of uncertainty about how relations between Japan and China will progress,” Tonouchi said, adding that the BOJ was likely to boost its asset purchases next week.

Exports to China, Japan’s top market, fell 14.1 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline since January.

Japan recorded a trade deficit of 558.6 billion yen ($7 billion) in September against a 570.1 billion yen gap expected.

It was the third straight month of trade deficits, in a worrying signal that Japan’s ability to finance its debt may be gradually diminishing, while companies are shifting their production overseas to cope with the strong yen.

In the Reuters Tankan for October, the manufacturers’ sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell 12 points to minus 17, the sharpest drop since the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake.

The manufacturing index is expected to improve only slightly to minus 13 in January.

Japan’s economy outperformed most of its peers in the Group of Seven in the first half of this year, helped by solid private consumption and reconstruction spending.

However, weak external demand and a strong yen have led analysts to project growth will likely stall for the rest of this year, with some anticipating Japan may fall back into recession.