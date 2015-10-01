Japan's Yamamoto: BOJ should ease policy in Oct but next week will be difficult

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should ease monetary policy further in October but doing so at its meeting next week would be difficult, a ruling party lawmaker and one of the architects of premier Shinzo Abe’s economic policy strategy said on Thursday.

The BOJ will hold policy meetings on Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 30.

Kozo Yamamoto, a close aide to Abe, also told reporters that corporate sentiment was not turning up due to static consumer spending.

The confidence of Japan’s big manufacturers worsened in the three months to September, the BOJ’s tankan survey showed, raising doubts the government’s “Abenomics” policies of fiscal and monetary stimulus can do much more to improve Japan Inc’s cautious economic outlook. (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)