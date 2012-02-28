UPDATE 1-Japan Azumi: told G20 Japan ready to take firm FX measures

* G20 meeting focused on Europe debt crisis

* Japan has used solo intervention to slow yen gains

* Yen off recent highs, further gains still possible

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he told his Group of 20 counterparts over the weekend that he is prepared to take firm measures against excessive currency moves, reiterating his threat to intervene against any sharp yen gains.

Azumi’s comments to reporters after a cabinet meeting showed he remained on alert for yen strength that could hurt Japanese exporters and the country’s economic recovery, despite the currency’s recent softening to nine-month lows against the dollar.

Azumi also rejected any suggestions that the G20 had hinted at a softening at its weekend meeting in its insistence that currencies adhere to market principles, saying that a mention of market volatility in the G20 statement did not signal a significant change in currency policy from previous statements.

Top officials from leading economies told Europe on Sunday that it must put up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.

The intense focus on Europe’s sovereign debt crisis meant that Japan’s solo currency interventions last year were low on the agenda at the G20 gathering, which is likely a relief for policymakers worried about the risk that a strong currency poses to exports.

“Even in bilateral meetings, I clearly stated that Japan is prepared to take firm steps against excessive moves,” Azumi said.

“However, this wasn’t the type of meeting where we fiercely debated currency policy.”

Volatility in financial markets has declined somewhat but generally remains high, so policymakers are committed to reducing downside risks, the G20 said in a statement, avoiding a more specific mention of exchange rates.

In the previous G20 statement issued in November, policymakers affirmed a commitment to market-determined exchange rates.

The dollar fell to 80.04 yen, off a nine-month peak of 81.61 set on Monday.

Still, the greenback was up more than 5 percent this month against the Japanese currency, which has been on the ropes since the Bank of Japan surprised investors by easing monetary policy on Feb. 14.

Japanese authorities resorted to solo currency intervention last year after the yen reached a record high versus the dollar, as they tried to weaken their own currency to protect exporters’ overseas earnings.