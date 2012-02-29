UPDATE 2-Gains in Japan factory output point to recovery

* Japan Jan industrial output +2.0 pct vs forecast +1.5 pct

* Feb, Mar output seen +1.7 pct, would take index to pre-quake level

* Govt upgrades industrial output, sees signs of picking up

* PMI shows activity eased slightly but still growing in Feb

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Japanese factory output rose more than expected in January and firms expect further gains, increasing confidence that demand is stabilising and manufacturing is set to return to where it was before the dislocation caused by last year’s natural disasters.

The government upgraded its assessment on Wednesday to say industrial production was showing signs of picking up, and a separate survey showed the pace of recovery was expected to be modest as the strength of the yen and uncertainty over Europe persist.

Industrial output rose 2.0 percent in January, beating a median forecast of a 1.5 percent gain, and manufacturers’ forecasts for February and March suggested the index is set to return to where it was before last March’s earthquake.

That should be a source of comfort for policymakers trying to get the economy back on track following a contraction at the end of last year after the earthquake and then major flooding in Thailand broke down supply chains in key industries.

“The latest data raises expectations that corporate profits will improve further as the yen’s softening and a global recovery allow companies to increase production,” said Naoki Murakami, chief economist at Monex Securities.

Automakers and makers of cameras and communications equipment boosted production more than others as they recovered from the supply disruptions, and the auto sector’s strength had flow-on effects to other sectors such as steel.

“This indicates that overseas demand is not as bad as some have feared. Europe and currency moves are still a risk factor, but production should be able to gradually recover from here on,” said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Manufacturers surveyed expect output to rise 1.7 percent in both February and in March, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

In a separate survey, the Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index showed manufacturing activity eased slightly in February, a sign that a recovery in factory output is likely to be modest as a strong yen and doubts about overseas demand continue to weigh.

While some strength in output was expected as industry rebounds from the disruption of the Thai floods, a ministry official said “a slight improvement in economic conditions caused firms to revise their previously cautious forecasts.”

The Bank of Japan surprised markets on Feb. 14 by easing policy through a 10 trillion yen increase in its asset-buying programme, and set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signalling more aggressive efforts to revive an ailing economy.

Since then, the yen has eased to a nine-month low versus the dollar, allaying concerns that its strength could weigh on exports and delay Japan’s economic recovery.

The economy shrank more than expected in the October-December quarter as flooding in Thailand, a strong yen and weak demand hurt exports. The contraction came right after a strong rebound in the third quarter from a recession triggered by the March 2011 earthquake.