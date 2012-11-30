UPDATE 2-Surprise pick up in Japan output raises hopes worst may be over

* Industrial output rises first time since June * Projections suggest Q4 rise, first in three quarters * October rise mainly due to Asia smartphone demand * But PMI falls in November, suggests activity shrinking * Core consumer prices steady in Oct, household spending up (Adds details, background) By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese factory output unexpectedly rose in October for the first time in four months, lifted by robust demand for smartphones in Asia and raising hopes that the worst of the contraction in the economy may be over. Industrial output increased 1.8 percent and manufacturers surveyed for the monthly government report forecast a dip in November but a strong 7.5 percent rebound in December, suggesting output would rise in October-December for the first time in three quarters. "The data showed the economy is likely to have bottomed out earlier than expected," said Tatsushi Shikano, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. Still, a separate purchasing managers' report showing factory-sector activity shrank in November pointed to a patchy pick-up that will keep the central bank under political pressure ahead of Dec. 16 national elections to revive an economy widely seen as in recession. The government compiled an 880 billion yen ($11 billion) stimulus package on Friday that it said would boost economic growth by 0.2 percentage point. But with the size of the spending and its effect seen limited, many analysts expect the BOJ to shoulder the burden and ease policy again either next month or in January. "Even though the economy shows some signs of a pick-up, the BOJ may ease policy further as early as next month if, for example, U.S. monetary easing causes a spike in the yen," Shikano said. The rise in industrial output defied expectations for a 2.2 percent decline and compared with a 4.1 percent drop in September, the biggest decline since after last year's earthquake that partly reflected a Chinese boycott of Japanese goods following a territorial dispute between the two countries. Japan's industrial output has fallen in six of the first 10 months of 2012 and last rose in June, by 0.4 percent. Output is also well below year-earlier levels, with October's figures showing a drop of 4.3 percent. The economy shrank 0.9 percent in the September quarter and is expected to drop again this quarter, meeting the popular definition of a recession, as the country deals with the global headwinds of debt-ridden Europe and a sluggish U.S. economy. In other data on Friday, core consumer prices were flat in October compared with a year earlier, but the November index for Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent, a sign that an end to a sustained period of deflation remains distant. SMARTPHONE SUPPORTS About three quarters of October's output rise was due to a 14.7 percent jump in production of electronic parts, the biggest increase since data on the category became available in 1998, as companies boosted production to meet strong demand in Asia for new smartphones, such as Apple Inc's iPhone 5. Other sectors also fared well including automakers, who had suffered from the fallout from the diplomatic row with China and from slumping domestic sales after subsidies for low-emission cars expired in the summer. "The launch of new smartphone and tablet models drove up output but that's not it. Automobile output is also showing signs of life, which is a positive," said Yoshiki Shinke, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo. "It reinforces the view, shared by the BOJ, the government and private analysts, that the economy will pick up early next year, although much depends on how soon exports will recover." The data underscores expectations that prospects for Japanese exporters may be picking up. Tokyo's Nikkei average hit a seven-month high on Friday, as a recent decline in the yen raised hopes for stronger-than-expected earnings for exporters. Electronic parts makers Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp rose 1.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Camera maker Canon Inc gained 1.2 percent and Nissan Motor Co increased 0.9 percent. Other data also showed encouraging economic signs. Household spending rose 0.6 percent in October from September, compared with expectations for a 0.4 percent decline and the jobless rate held steady at 4.2 percent, in line with forecasts. But showing that a recovery is far from certain, the Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 46.5 in November from 46.9 in October, signalling manufacturing was contracting at the fastest pace in 19 months. Ahead of elections for the powerful Lower House of parliament, Japanese political parties have promised stimulus packages and other measures to lift the economy. Opposition leader Shinzo Abe, which polls suggest is the front runner to become prime minister after the vote, has called for much more aggressive action from the central bank. The BOJ's next scheduled policy review is Dec 19-20, by which time the outcome of the election will be known. "The upbeat output data may mean the central bank may not have to ease unlimitedly," Dai-ichi Life Research's Shinke said. "Still, political pressure on the BOJ will remain, meaning it would probably have to ease in December or January." ($1=82.155 yen) (Additional reporting by Stanley White; Writing by Tomasz Janowski and Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Fullick)