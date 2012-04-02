FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Igarashi:tankan reflects worry on oil, electricity prices
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 6 years

Japan's Igarashi:tankan reflects worry on oil, electricity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - - The Bank of Japan’s tankan business sentiment survey reflected companies’ concerns over higher oil prices and an increase in electricity charges, Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday.

But he said the central bank’s survey is not the only data to gauge the status of the economy.

“There is no need to be pessimistic over the outlook for the Japanese economy, although there are downside risks,” Igarashi told a news conference.

Japanese business sentiment failed to improve as expected in the first quarter and is seen remaining muted in the coming months, the tankan showed, suggesting the central bank will remain under pressure to deliver more policy stimulus.

