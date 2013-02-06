FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lipton: Next BOJ chief needs to show path to inflation goal
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lipton: Next BOJ chief needs to show path to inflation goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has taken the right direction in committing to a 2 percent inflation goal and its next governor now needs to show how that goal will be achieved, the International Monetary Fund’s No. 2 official was quoted by a Japanese government official as saying.

The official was quoting comments made by David Lipton, the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director in a meeting with Japan’s Economics Minister Akira Amari.

The BOJ last month doubled its inflation goal to 2 percent and made an open-ended commitment to buy assets from next year.

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday he would step down together with his two deputies, three weeks before the end of his five-year term, possibly bringing forward an anticipated shift to more aggressive monetary easing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
