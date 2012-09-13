FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Shinohara: Europe debt crisis still biggest risk
September 13, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

IMF's Shinohara: Europe debt crisis still biggest risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A senior IMF official said on Thursday that the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis remains the biggest risk to the global economy, but he does not expect China’s economy to suffer a hard landing.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara cited Europe’s debt crisis, the U.S. “fiscal cliff” of spending cuts and tax hikes in 2013, and a hard landing by China and other emerging market economies as risks to the world economy.

He added in a lecture in Tokyo that of the three risk factors, the euro zone crisis posed the “overwhelmingly big risk” to the rest of the world.

“I do not expect China to have such a hard landing as to mean its economic growth rate falling below 7-8 percent,” he said.

