IMF's Lipton: yen slightly below levels consistent with fundamentals
May 31, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

IMF's Lipton: yen slightly below levels consistent with fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - The yen’s depreciation since last year has left it slightly below a level consistent with Japan’s medium- to long-term economic fundamentals. a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

David Lipton, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, said this depreciation is partly due to the Bank of Japan’s quantitative easing and he expects the yen and the current account balance to move to levels consistent with economic fundamentals as fiscal and structural reforms are put in place.

Lipton was speaking to a news conference after the IMF’s annual consultations on Japan’s economy and economic policies.

