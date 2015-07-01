BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.4 pct a year from now

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese firms expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.4 percent a year from now, unchanged from their projection three months ago, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Thursday, underscoring doubts about the central bank’s inflation target.

Firms polled by the BOJ as part of its detailed “tankan” survey for June also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.5 percent three years from now and an annual 1.6 percent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March last year to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus programme. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)