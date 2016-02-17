FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Ishihara: need more data to measure impact of BOJ's negative rates
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Ishihara: need more data to measure impact of BOJ's negative rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Policymakers need more data on economic activity and lending to judge the impact of the Bank of Japan’s surprise adoption of negative interest rates last month, Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Wednesday.

Since the BOJ took such a bold step, it is important for the government to work with the central bank to ensure the economy grows and does not return to deflation, Ishihara told reporters in a group interview.

The risk of a return to deflation still cannot be ruled out, so the government should focus on implementing a stimulus package recently passed in parliament and then pass the state budget for the next fiscal year, Ishihara said.

Ishihara also said the government’s plan to raise the sales tax next year to 10 percent from 8 percent is important for fiscal discipline, but implementation becomes a political decision if there is a big shock to the economy. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.