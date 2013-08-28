BOJ's Iwata: Aim to achieve 2 pct inflation as soon as possible

KYOTO, Japan, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Wednesday reiterated the central bank’s goal of achieving 2 percent inflation as soon as possible with a two-year time frame in mind.

Iwata, in a speech to business leaders in Kyoto, western Japan, also said the BOJ will continue its quantitative easing until inflation stabilises at 2 percent.

The deputy governor also said that it take a long time for monetary policy to work, so in the meantime the government needs to support growth with fiscal spending.