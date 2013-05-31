FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Major Japan banks' JGB holdings plunge in April - BOJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Major Japan banks' JGB holdings plunge in April - BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - The balance of Japanese government bonds held by the country’s major banks plunged in April to below 100 trillion yen ($991 billion), Bank of Japan data showed, a sign their selling played a major part in pushing up yields to a one-year high.

The total balance at the end of April stood at 96.27 trillion yen, down 10.8 percent from March and falling below the 100 trillion yen threshold for the first time since June 2011, the data showed.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield hit a record low of 0.315 percent a day after the BOJ unleashed the world’s most intense burst of stimulus on April 4, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

But the bond yield has risen since then as the central bank’s massive bond purchases jolted markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.