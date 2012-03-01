FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Jan jobless rate rises to 4.6 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 6 years ago

Japan Jan jobless rate rises to 4.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in January and the availability of jobs improved, suggesting firms remain cautious about hiring due to uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent from a revised 4.5 percent in December, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday. That compared with economists’ median forecast of 4.5 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.73, the highest since November 2008, from 0.71 in December. The figure compared with the median forecast of 0.72.

The number of new job offers rose 1.2 percent in January from the previous month and was up 12.4 percent from a year ago.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.