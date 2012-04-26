FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March jobless rate steady at 4.5 pct
April 26, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Japan March jobless rate steady at 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate was steady in March and the availability of jobs improved, supported by hiring for reconstruction-related jobs for the earthquake-battered northeast.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, unchanged from February and matching economists’ median forecast of 4.5 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.76, the highest since October 2008, from 0.75 in February, in line with the median forecast of 0.76.

The number of new job offers rose 1.6 percent in March from the previous month and was up 15.2 percent from a year ago.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

