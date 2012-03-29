FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb jobless rate falls to 4.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 6 years ago

Japan Feb jobless rate falls to 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in February and the availability of jobs improved, partly helped by rebuilding efforts in the earthquake-damaged northeast.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent in January, compared with economists’ median forecast of 4.6 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.75, a level unseen since November 2008 when it logged the same ratio, from 0.73 in January. The figure compared with the median forecast of 0.74.

The number of new job offers slipped 0.3 percent in February from the previous month but was still up 16.3 percent from a year ago.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.