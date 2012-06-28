FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan jobless rate falls to 4.4 pct in May
June 28, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Japan jobless rate falls to 4.4 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell in May
and the availability of jobs improved, suggesting a moderate
economic recovery and post-quake rebuilding have encouraged
firms to increase employment.
    The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.4
percent from April's 4.6 percent, data from the Internal Affairs
ministry showed on Friday. That compared with
economists' median forecast of 4.6 percent.
    The May jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.81 from 0.79 in
April. That was the highest level since September 2008, when it
stood at 0.83, and compared with the median forecast of 0.80.
 
    The number of new job offers rose 3.0 percent in May from
the previous month and jumped 24.5 percent from a year ago, the
fastest pace of growth since December 2000 when it climbed 27.1
percent.
    
    A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications at:

