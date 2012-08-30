FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan jobless rate steady at 4.3 pct in July
August 30, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Japan jobless rate steady at 4.3 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate remained steady in July and the availability of jobs improved, partly helped by reconstruction demand continuing to underpin the jobs market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with economists’ median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The July jobs-to-applicants ratio improved to 0.83, matching a level last seen in September 2008. That compared with 0.82 in June and the median forecast of 0.83. It means 83 jobs were available for every 100 job seekers.

The number of new job offers slipped 0.6 percent in July from previous month and was still up 12.8 percent from a year ago.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
