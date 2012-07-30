FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan jobless rate falls to 4.3 pct in June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Japan jobless rate falls to 4.3 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in June and the availability of jobs improved, indicating reconstruction spending helped to support the jobs market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday. That compared with economists’ median forecast for 4.4 percent.

The June jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.82, the highest level since September 2008, compared with 0.81 in May. It means there were 82 jobs for every 100 job seekers, and matched the median forecast.

The number of new job offers slipped 2.1 percent in June from the previous month but was still up 12.1 percent from a year earlier.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.