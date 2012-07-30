Japan jobless rate falls to 4.3 pct in June

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in June and the availability of jobs improved, indicating reconstruction spending helped to support the jobs market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday. That compared with economists’ median forecast for 4.4 percent.

The June jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.82, the highest level since September 2008, compared with 0.81 in May. It means there were 82 jobs for every 100 job seekers, and matched the median forecast.

The number of new job offers slipped 2.1 percent in June from the previous month but was still up 12.1 percent from a year earlier.

