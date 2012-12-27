FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan jobless rate inches down to 4.1 pct in Nov
December 27, 2012

Japan jobless rate inches down to 4.1 pct in Nov

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate edged down in November and the availability of jobs was unchanged, indicating that severe economic conditions are keeping firms cautious on hiring.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent from October’s 4.2 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday. The November result compared with economists’ median forecast of 4.2 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 0.80 in November, unchanged from the previous month and the same as the median forecast.

The number of new job offers rose 0.1 percent in November from the previous month and was up 8.4 percent from a year ago.

