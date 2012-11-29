Japan Oct jobless rate steady at 4.2 pct

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate held steady in October and the availability of jobs declined, suggest recent improvements in the labour market have started to peak.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, unchanged from September and in line with economists’ median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 0.80 from 0.81 in September, matching the median forecast. It means there were 80 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.

The number of new job offers rose 0.3 percent in October from the previous month and was up 13.8 percent from a year earlier.

