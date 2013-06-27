FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan jobless rate steady at 4.1 pct in May
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 11:37 PM / in 4 years

Japan jobless rate steady at 4.1 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate was steady in May and the availability of jobs improved to the highest level in about five years, underscoring the view that the economy is steadily recovering.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent, unchanged from April, data from the Ministry of the Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday. Economists’ median forecast was 4.0 percent.

Separate data from the labour ministry showed that the jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.90, the highest level since June 2008. It matched the median forecast and improved from 0.89 in April.

The number of new job offers rose 2.1 percent in May from the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, it was up 6.5 percent, the labour ministry data showed.

A full table can be seen on the ministry’s website at:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen only in Japanese on the Labour Ministry’s website.)

For more background, please see PREVIEW.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
