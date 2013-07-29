FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan jobless rate falls to lowest in 4-1/2 years
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 11:40 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate hit its lowest level in four and a half years in June and the availability of jobs hit the highest in five years, boding well for the government’s efforts to revive the economy and end deflation.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent the month before, figures from the Internal Affairs Ministry showed on Tuesday. The result compared with economists’ median forecast of 4.0 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.92, the highest level in five years. That compared with 0.90 in May and the median forecast of 0.91.

The number of new job offers rose 2.2 percent in June from the previous month and was up 3.8 percent from a year ago.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

For more background, please see PREVIEW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
