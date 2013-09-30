FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan jobless rate unexpectedly rises in August
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 11:50 PM / 4 years ago

Japan jobless rate unexpectedly rises in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate unexpectedly rose slightly in August, but the availability of jobs hit the highest level in more than five years, government data showed on Tuesday, in an encouraging signal for its efforts to end deflation.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent in the previous month. The median forecast was for a reading of 3.8 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.95 from 0.94 in July. That was the highest since May 2008 and matched the median estimate.

The number of new job offers fell 1.0 percent in August from the previous month but was up 4.3 percent from a year ago.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the Labour Ministry’s website.)

For more background, please see PREVIEW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.