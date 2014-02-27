Japan Jan jobless rate holds steady at 3.7 pct

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate held steady at the lowest in six years in January and the availability of jobs improved to the highest in more than six years in an encouraging sign that a tight labour market will support consumer spending.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in January, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economists’ median forecast, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.04 from December’s 1.03, matching the median estimate.

That marked the highest since August 2007, when the ratio stood at 1.05.

The number of new job offers rose 3.5 percent in January from the previous month and was up 12.9 percent from a year ago.

