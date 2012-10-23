Japan Jojima denies govt seeks $250 bln BOJ asset buying boost

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said on Tuesday there is no truth in a media report that the government is requesting the Bank of Japan to increase asset purchases by 20 trillion yen ($250.56 billion) to bolster economic growth.

Jojima, speaking to reporters, said he expects the BOJ to work closely with the government and take bold policy measures, and the government and central bank agree on the importance of ending deflation.

The Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday, without citing any sources, that the government is asking for a 20 trillion yen increase ahead of the BOJ’s policy meeting on Oct. 30.