BOJ Kuroda: No talk of additional monetary easing with PM Abe
April 15, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: No talk of additional monetary easing with PM Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not bring up additional monetary easing during a meeting over lunch.

Kuroda, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said Japan was still in the process of meeting the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target, but prices were on track to achieve the goal.

Kuroda also said he told Abe that he would not hesitate to adjust monetary policy if needed. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau and Edmund Klamann)

