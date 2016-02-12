FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Discussed markets, global economy with PM Abe
February 12, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Discussed markets, global economy with PM Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he discussed global economic and market developments in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“There was no particular comment from the prime minister,” Kuroda told reporters, when asked what they discussed on monetary policy.

Kuroda said Japan’s economy was moving in line with the BOJ’s scenario, adding that now is the time to monitor the economic effects of last month’s decision to adopt a negative interest rate policy. (Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Chris Gallagher)

