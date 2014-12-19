HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus on Friday and offered a brighter view of the economy, clinging to hope that joint efforts with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to revitalise the economy will prod companies into boosting wages and investment.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed that Japan is on track to hit the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target in the year beginning in April 2015, shrugging off speculation that a dramatic slide in oil costs will weigh on consumer prices and force Kuroda to ease policy again early next year.

Following are comments from Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

INCOME, EXPORTS

”A positive cycle in which rising income leads to higher expenditure remains in place both for households and companies.

“Exports are showing signs of bottoming out on improvements in overseas economies and the weak yen.”

INFLATION

“Consumer inflation is expected to move around current levels for some time before accelerating and heading toward our 2 percent target sometime during fiscal 2015.”

“Japan is making steady progress toward shaking off its deflationary mindset. There’s no change to our stance of keeping QQE firmly in place to achieve our price target at the earliest date possible.”

YEN IMPACT

”In general, a weak yen boosts exports and profits of companies operating globally, and lifts stock prices. On the other hand, it weighs on profits of non-manufacturers, smaller firms and households through rising import costs

“It’s true the tankan showed some sectors were cautious on business conditions (due to yen falls). But overall, business confidence was firm at high levels, and corporate profits and business plans were robust. It’s desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.”

WAGES KEY

”For inflation to move stably at 2 percent, it’s crucial for wages to rise. That’s why we are watching wage moves very carefully. In the short- to medium-term, prices make various moves swayed by currency rates and commodity moves.

“In the medium- to long-term, the two important factors that determine price moves are the output gap and inflation expectations.”

“The need to raise Japan’s growth potential is heightening ... given Japan is near full employment. The effect of policies takes time to show but that makes it even more important to push through necessary steps with speed.”

OIL FALL

“The positive effect of crude oil price falls on the economy shows relatively quickly, as well as the downward pressure on prices ... It will take somewhat longer for (such positive effects of oil price falls) to push up overall prices.”

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

“In looking at inflation expectations, we need to scrutinise various data, not just (break-even inflation). Wages are very important too. When you look at these factors after our monetary easing in October, they remain at high levels.”

“If our forecasts undershoot due to some risks and we feel it’s necessary to achieve our price target, we won’t hesitate making policy adjustments.”