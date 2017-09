BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he expected inflation in Japan to accelerate considerably in the coming months.

Kuroda, in response to questions after giving a speech, also said inflation is still on track to meet the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target sometime around the first half of fiscal 2016. (Reporting by Simon Webb; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Alison Williams)