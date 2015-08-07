HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at press conference

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus programme and upbeat economic assessment on Friday, reflecting its conviction that inflation will accelerate toward 2 percent price growth without additional monetary easing.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

EXPORTS, OUTPUT

“The softness in exports and output is likely temporary. It’s true the temporary weakness in U.S. growth in the first quarter, as well as sluggish Asian demand, weighed on exports. But we expect exports to pick up ahead as overseas economies recover and add to support from a weak yen.”

CONSUMER SPENDING

“Household sentiment continues to recover as a trend. Consumer spending is likely to remain resilient after emerging from a temporary hit from bad weather.” (Reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Leika Kihara)