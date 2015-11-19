HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of monetary stimulus on Thursday, clinging to hopes that an economic recovery is in sight despite soft domestic capital expenditure and challenging global business conditions.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

EXPORTS, OUTPUT

”Exports and factory output remain flat due to the effect of the slowdown in emerging economies. On the other hand, companies are retaining their positive stance toward investment reflecting record profits ...

”Emerging economies will likely emerge from the doldrums helped by solid growth in advanced economies. Exports will move sideways for the time being, but will likely recover moderately.

”Rises in exports and progress in inventory adjustment in some sectors are also expected to help factory output recover gradually.

“GDP contracted for two straight quarters but that was largely due to declines in inventory, which shows inventory adjustment is proceeding. Final demand is pretty strong.”

ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PARIS ATTACKS

“The impact on the global and Japanese economies is limited for now. But we will carefully watch whether the incident could pose downside risks by affecting sentiment or financial markets.”

CORPORATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

”Despite their very strong plans, there seems to be some delays in capital expenditure implementation ... There are risks such as slowdowns in China and other emerging economies, so we will watch corporate sentiment carefully.

“Still, I think capital expenditure will increase, albeit with some delays, given companies’ strong spending plans.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)