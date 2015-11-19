HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of monetary stimulus on Thursday, clinging to hopes that an economic recovery is in sight despite soft domestic capital expenditure and challenging global business conditions.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

EXPORTS, OUTPUT

”Exports and factory output remain flat due to the effect of the slowdown in emerging economies. On the other hand, companies are retaining their positive stance toward investment reflecting record profits ...

”Emerging economies will likely emerge from the doldrums helped by solid growth in advanced economies. Exports will move sideways for the time being, but will likely recover moderately.

“Rises in exports and progress in inventory adjustment in some sectors are also expected to help factory output recover gradually.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)