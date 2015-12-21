FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debt purchase change gives BOJ flexibility to expand QE if needed - Kuroda
December 21, 2015

Debt purchase change gives BOJ flexibility to expand QE if needed - Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that recent changes to the central bank’s debt purchase programme gives it the flexibility to expand monetary easing if needed, according to a government official.

Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting of cabinet ministers, said the changes to its quantitative easing will allow it to quickly respond to any changes in the economic outlook, according to the government official.

Last week, the BOJ surprised investors by extending the duration of government bonds it purchases to make it easier to buy the debt it needs for quantitative easing. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

