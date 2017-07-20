HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday but once again pushed back the timing for achieving its ambitious inflation target, reinforcing views that it will lag well behind other major central banks in scaling back its massive stimulus programme.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

On Inflation

"Reflecting underlying weakness in price growth, medium- and long-term inflation expectations lack momentum. But we don't expect this to last forever. There are limits to how much companies can absorb (rising costs) through streamlining ... As price hikes gradually broaden, inflation expectations will heighten steadily. The economy's momentum for achieving 2 percent inflation remains intact."

"The current policy framework is a very flexible one that can respond to economic, price and financial developments at the time. It's also a highly sustainable framework. Once inflation expectations heighten, real interest rates fall further and the stimulus effect of our policy heightens.

"The momentum for achieving our price target remains intact, so the effect of our policies will heighten ahead."

On Future Policy

"European and U.S. central banks have also repeatedly delayed the projected timing for hitting their price targets. Part of the reason was the sharp decline in oil prices, along with other factors beyond the central banks' control. It's unfortunate that we had to push back the timing many times, but our forecasts must be an appropriate one that reflects economic and price developments at the time."

"It's not as if we have run out of policy tools. We think the momentum for hitting our price target remains intact and can be sustained under the current policy framework."

"With the momentum for hitting 2 percent inflation sustained, I don't see the need to conduct another comprehensive assessment of our policy framework ... We also see no need now to ramp up stimulus."