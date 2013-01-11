FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADB's Kuroda: important for BOJ to commit to unlimited easing
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

ADB's Kuroda: important for BOJ to commit to unlimited easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - It is important for the Bank of Japan to commit to unlimited asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation, Haruhiko Kuroda, president of the Asian Development Bank, said on Friday.

Kuroda, a potential candidate to replace BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa whose term expires in April, also said at a seminar in Tokyo that the yen is still overvalued and further declines would not be out of place.

Flexible inflation targeting could include steps to prevent prices and the jobless rate from deviating too far from a certain level, former deputy BOJ governor Kazumasa Iwata said at the same seminar.

Iwata, another potential candidate as the next BOJ governor, also said Japan’s jobless rate, which currently stands at 4.1 percent, may have to fall to 3.5 percent for wages to rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.