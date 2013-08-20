FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: Won't hesitate to ease further if downside risks increase
August 20, 2013 / 11:28 PM / in 4 years

BOJ's Kuroda: Won't hesitate to ease further if downside risks increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he will not hesitate to adjust quantitative easing if downside risks from a planned sales tax or overseas economies increased, according to an interview in the Mainichi newspaper on Wednesday.

Improvements in personal consumption and investment show that the BOJ’s expanded quantitative easing is heading in the right direction, Kuroda was quoted as saying.

Japan’s economy isn’t likely to slow if the government proceeds with a plan to raise the sales tax, and the government should take firm steps toward fiscal discipline, Kuroda was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Paul Tait)

