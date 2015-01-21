HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year’s inflation forecast on Wednesday and expanded a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending, hoping to deflect criticism it is sitting idly by as a slump in oil prices pushes inflation further away from its target.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

OIL, INFLATION OUTLOOK

”Consumer inflation will slow for the time being due to oil price falls. On the assumption that oil prices will flatten out at current levels and rise moderately ahead, the effect of the oil price decline will ease. If so, we expect consumer inflation to reach 2 percent in a period centered on fiscal 2015.

“However, some board members held a more cautious view on the price outlook.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)