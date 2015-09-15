HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday that slowing emerging market demand was putting further strains on the economy but held off on expanding stimulus, preserving its limited policy options in case an expected U.S. rate hike sparks more global volatility.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

IS MORE BOJ EASING NEEDED?

”It’s true exports and output are being affected by the slowdown in emerging economies. But there’s no change to our view that Japan’s economy continues to recover moderately ...

”As for prices, core consumer inflation is around zero and is seen staying flat for the time being. But the underlying trend of inflation is heightening steadily. QQE is exerting its intended effect ...

“There’s absolutely no change to our view that we won’t hesitate to adjust monetary policy if there’s a change in the price trend and we think (further action) is needed to swiftly achieve our price target.”

GLOBAL ECONOMY/EXPORTS

”As global economies continue to recover mainly among advanced nations, the positive effect is seen spreading and helping emerging economies emerge from slowdown. Export growth are flat now but is likely to increase gradually ahead due in part to the effects of the weak yen.

”China’s economy has recently slowed, with (weakness seen) mainly in the manufacturing sector. But it is expected to grow stably with support from the authorities’ fiscal and monetary measures.

“The slowdown in emerging economies are already affecting Japan’s exports and output. Even so, Japan’s economy continues to recover moderately. Corporate revenues are at record-high levels, underpinning a steady improvement in job and income conditions..... A positive cycle of rising income leading to higher expenditure is firmly in place. Having said that, we’ll closely monitor global market developments and the outlook for the world economy.”

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

“Industrial output will remain flat for the time being. But as exports pick up and inventory adjustments proceed for some sectors, they are seen resuming a moderate increase.”

INFLATION AND THE YEN

On the relationship between weak yen and Japan inflation: ”It’s true exchange rate moves have a certain impact on prices. But we can’t say that a weak yen will always push up inflation because if import costs rise, that hurts consumption for other goods. If you also look at a certain timeframe, the yen doesn’t usually keep weakening or strengthening forever ...

“I don’t think you can say that if the dollar stays around, say, 120 yen, that prices won’t rise anymore.”

HEALTH OF JAPANESE COMPANIES

”Companies are reaping record revenues and their investment appetite is very strong ... I don’t think sentiment is directly being hurt (from market volatility) for now. But it’s true some companies seem to be worried about the impact from slowing emerging market growth so we hope to monitor developments carefully.

ON FEDERAL RESERVE RAISING INTEREST RATES

“My personal view is that if the Federal Reserve were to raise interest rates at some point in the future, that would mean the bank is convinced about the strength of the U.S. economy. If U.S. economy is recovering strongly, that’s positive for the global economy.”

Asked whether a Fed rate hike could trigger a huge withdrawal of funds from emerging markets back into the U.S.: “The financial system of emerging markets has sufficient buffer and resilience against any decrease in foreign reserves ... I went to Jackson Hole and the Ankara G20 but there wasn’t much concern voiced by emerging economies over such risks.”

ON CHINA‘S YUAN DEVALUATION

“I think it was a move taken as part of China’s long-term efforts to make its currency moves more aligned with market forces.”