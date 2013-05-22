FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Will respond to JGB moves with flexibility in market operations
May 22, 2013

BOJ Kuroda: Will respond to JGB moves with flexibility in market operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the central bank would closely monitor moves in the government bond market and respond with flexibility in its purchases of government debt and in its market operations.

Kuroda said that he did not expect JGB yields to spike and that a recent increase in JGB yields was not having a major impact on Japan’s economy.

Kuroda reiterated the central bank’s commitment to buying about 50 trillion yen ($490 billion) in JGBs a year to achieve 2 percent inflation within two years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BOJ maintained its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen by a unamious vote.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
