BOJ's Kuroda: Took all necessary steps to meet 2 pct price target
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

BOJ's Kuroda: Took all necessary steps to meet 2 pct price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank took all steps available and deemed necessary at its Thursday policy meeting to achieve its new 2 percent inflation target in two years.

“The previous approach of incremental easing wasn’t enough to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve 2 percent inflation in two years,” Kuroda said at a news conference after a monetary policy meeting.

“This time, we took all necessary steps to achieve the target,” he added.

At Kuroda’s first monetary policy meeting as BOJ governor, the central bank surprised markets with a radical overhaul of its policymaking, adopting a new balance sheet target and pledging to double its government bond holdings in two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
